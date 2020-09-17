KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.49

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 9238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 32.52%.

About KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.