Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kirby were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

