Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 36,307 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 36,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $107,468.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 25,412 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $75,219.52.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.
- On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 86,574 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $241,541.46.
- On Monday, August 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00.
KFS stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
