Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 36,307 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 36,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $107,468.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 25,412 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $75,219.52.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 86,574 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $241,541.46.

On Monday, August 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00.

KFS stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.