KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. HSBC lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR alerts:

KGSPY stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.