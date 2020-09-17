KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $134.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

