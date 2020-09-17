Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.52). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $633.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.79. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 179,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,363.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 164,218 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 741,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

