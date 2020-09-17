JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $574.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.38), with a volume of 176501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.36).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 541.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $920.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

