JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €161.50 ($190.00).

ETR VOW3 opened at €148.66 ($174.89) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €131.09.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

