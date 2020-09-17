Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director Barbara Gayle Duncan Sells 10,000 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JNCE opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

