John Oyler Sells 19,739 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $4,939,684.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,633,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,785,627.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $6,948,851.75.

On Monday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $3,121,786.46.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82.

On Friday, August 21st, John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $9,796,869.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $7,005,368.96.

On Friday, August 14th, John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75.

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $3,852,300.58.

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70.

Shares of BGNE opened at $255.13 on Thursday. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $258.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 171,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

