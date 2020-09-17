John L. Battelle Sells 770 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $40,448.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LiveRamp by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 144,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 33.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rowe boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

