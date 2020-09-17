John Gianni Kovacevic Buys 61,500 Shares of Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Stock

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,171,300 shares in the company, valued at C$982,547.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 20,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 25,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 25,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,625.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 150,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06. Copperbank Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.14.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

