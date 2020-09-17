JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.59. JMP Group shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $87,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 234,787 shares of company stock worth $569,780. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.08% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

