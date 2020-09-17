JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

JRONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

