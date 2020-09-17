Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

WH stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

