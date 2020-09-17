Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Host Hotels and Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,992,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

