JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Scott A. Estes Acquires 18,548 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Scott A. Estes acquired 18,548 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at $878,115.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

