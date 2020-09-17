Jane Street Group LLC Sells 35,442 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.38% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWF. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 159.3% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $30.07 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.