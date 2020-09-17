Jane Street Group LLC Sells 32,442 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.91% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

