Jane Street Group LLC Sells 26,701 Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,701 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of XBiotech worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 84.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 191.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 124.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XBIT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. XBiotech Inc has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other XBiotech news, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 19,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $386,833.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $386,833.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

