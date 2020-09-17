Jane Street Group LLC Sells 20,154 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 42.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

