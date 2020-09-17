Jane Street Group LLC Sells 161,145 Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,145 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of CHIR opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

