Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16,579.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8,934.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $28.16 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

