Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000.

SWAN stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

