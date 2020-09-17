Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 311,716 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

