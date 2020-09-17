Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 9,966 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,956,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 222,157 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,371 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fortis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.