Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 29,445 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,659,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 173,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 136,642 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 385,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 85,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

