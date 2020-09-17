Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 316,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 35.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $87,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

