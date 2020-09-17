Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eagle Materials by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

EXP stock opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.