Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $61.31.

