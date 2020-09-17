Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $54.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28.

