Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Acacia Communications worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIA opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.86. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,537 shares of company stock valued at $305,461. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

