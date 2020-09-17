Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

