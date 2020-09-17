Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nordson by 17.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Nordson by 46.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $119,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nordson by 54.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of NDSN opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

