Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $2,892,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 616.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 216,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 191,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at $17,288,000.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $19.90.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

