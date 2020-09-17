Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDN. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 115,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PDN opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.