Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUS opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.