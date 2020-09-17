Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 216.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 5,093.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of FAF opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

