Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 312.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,803 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 215.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,644 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,733 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 674,720 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

