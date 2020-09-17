Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,686 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $174,706,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $116.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

