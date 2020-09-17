Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 150,862 Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,046.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 718,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 655,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,011,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

