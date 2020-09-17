Jane Street Group LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3,551.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

