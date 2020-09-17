Jane Street Group LLC Buys 22,141 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,022,000 after buying an additional 1,103,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 55,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

