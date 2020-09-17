Jane Street Group LLC Buys 10,997 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

