Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,311 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 761,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,581,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

