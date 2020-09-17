Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 108,422 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of ONB opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.