Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 4,943 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.08% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $521,000.

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

