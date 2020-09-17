Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335,063 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Nautilus worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nautilus by 40,698.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nautilus by 9.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $484.87 million, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 2.32. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.