Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aaron’s worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

