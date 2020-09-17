Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,461 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.